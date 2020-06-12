ONLINE: Live Nature Journaling Outside

press release: Join Carolyn outside in her garden for a Facebook Live Lesson on nature journaling. She'll show you a few different formats to keep your journals fun and exciting! Bring your Facebook-watching device outside and journal along with us, or get some ideas to bring with you the next time you're out exploring with your journal!

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on June 12, 12:30pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.