ONLINE: Mark Polanzak

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with Mark Polanzak! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Mark will be interviewed by Rachel Yoder, Literary Programming Director for Mission Creek Festival, talking about his new book THE OK END OF FUNNY TOWN. Readers can also post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Wednesday, May 6th @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore for readers to support. Mark recommends ordering your books from McNally Jackson Books in Brooklyn, https://www.mcnallyjackson.com/ ,

Trident Bookstore in Boston, https://www.tridentbookscafe.com/ , and Harvard Bookstore in Cambridge, http://www.harvard.com/ .

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices