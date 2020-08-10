ONLINE: Mixed Media and Comics

press release: Communication invites local teens for a *FREE* 4 week workshop series. You can come to one week of the series or all 4, but the intention is that each week will build on the last. Register for the series at the "ticket" link. Class will be limited to 20 students, but there will be a wait list after we hit 20 signups.

Week one (begins 7/27): Poetry with Tiffany Lee

Week two (begins 8/3): Illustration with Lauden Nute

Week three (begins 8/10): Mixed Media and Comics with Shiloah Coley

Week four (begins 8/17): Paper making with Kayla Story

Art kits will be made for students and can be picked up at Communication, but if you are unable to do pick-ups we can arrange a drop-off for you.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. We thank them for the support!

Register for this program here.

If you have questions about this or other events, please contact info@communicationmadison.com or visit http://communicationmadison.com.