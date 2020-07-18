ONLINE: Pranav Sood

Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: Instagram Live Interview with Pranav Sood 

Saturday July 18, 11 a.m.

Born in Punjab, India, Pranav Sood creates bold, large scale acrylic paintings inspired by traditional art from his home. These meditations on familial and romantic relationships feature abstracted human and animal forms adorned with bright painstakingly-rendered patterns and lines.

Info

Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Art Exhibits & Events
608-845-6600
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Pranav Sood - 2020-07-18 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Pranav Sood - 2020-07-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Pranav Sood - 2020-07-18 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Pranav Sood - 2020-07-18 11:00:00 ical