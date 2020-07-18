ONLINE: Pranav Sood
Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton 524 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
press release: Instagram Live Interview with Pranav Sood
Saturday July 18, 11 a.m.
Born in Punjab, India, Pranav Sood creates bold, large scale acrylic paintings inspired by traditional art from his home. These meditations on familial and romantic relationships feature abstracted human and animal forms adorned with bright painstakingly-rendered patterns and lines.
Info
