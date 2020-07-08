ONLINE: Progression of Generations

press release: Give & Take Discussion: Progression of Generations (ages 14-18)

Wednesday, July 8, 6:00pm via Zoom

Middleton Public Library

Would you rather be part of the current generation or the previous one? Are you proud of the current state of the U.S.? Give & Take is a program designed by a high-school student to provide a safe space for teens to talk about current events and issues around being a teen today. Discussions will be moderated by a community leader to facilitate thoughtful and considerate conversation. Register to receive Zoom link. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.