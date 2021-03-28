ONLINE: Rachel Reese-Kollmeyer

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Rachel Reese - Lecture recital

Aubrie Jacobson, piano

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Violin Concerto No. 2 Florence Beatrice Price (1887-1953)

Rachel Reese fell in love with the violin at the age of two. As a child, she enjoyed playing in many venues with her siblings: concert halls, retirement homes, churches, and shelters.She studied with Song Xie at Belhaven University for a Bachelor of Arts degree and won a position in the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in their 2008/2009 season. After graduation, she moved to Trujillo, Peru to work as an Artists-in-Residence with Perú Mission. After the 2011 tsunami, she moved to Japan to work with Community Arts Tokyo. Serving and living alongside those who had lost so much had an impact on her performing and teaching. Although welcoming a big stage, some of her favorite concert settings are living rooms and small venues like the local library in Baton Rouge, LA. The past few years she has substituted for local symphonies, taught in her own studio, and led the Constantinides New Music Ensemble Quartet-in-Residence. She completed her master’s degree in performance at Louisiana State University in 2019 in the studio of Espen Lilleslatten. Rachel is on the faculty of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Premier Orchestral Institute and worked with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Up Close and Musical as a member of the Hunt String Quartet. She is working on her doctorate in the studio of David Perry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she holds an assistantship playing with the Rabin String Quartet. When she isn’t practicing, teaching, or rehearsing, Rachel loves cooking, kickboxing, running and anything outdoors.

This live stream is being produced in Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center, a venue of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.