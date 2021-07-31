ONLINE: Rooms

media release: On July 31, 2021, Kanopy Dance will present a full 50-minute performance of Anna Sokolow’s 1955 masterwork: “Rooms” in a bi-theater, multi-media collaboration with the Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble based in New York, NY.

Sokolow’s masterwork, which explores the range of individual responses to extreme isolation, will be staged using a new, fused medium. Professional Kanopy Dance Company members and Kanopy 2 (our pre-professional company) will perform their roles from our new Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance , joined by soloists from Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble dancing at CPR - Center for Performance Research in NYC --all to be live streamed in a cutting-edge digital production.

Kanopy Dancers have learned their roles over the past 7 months, coached and directed by Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble’s Artistic Director Samantha Geracht and Principal dancer Gabriel Luis Zaragoza via Zoom.

Our thanks to Madison’s own videographer Mats Rudels and Proteo Media for sharing their tech expertise and talent.

Please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=HFeJZ6DUtNY at 6 pm on July 31 to watch this transformative and beautiful production celebrating modern dance legend, Anna Sokolow, who uncompromisingly expressed her driving sense of social justice and commitment to political change through stunning work that resonates now more than ever. “Rooms” will also be available for viewing on our website kanopydance.org later next month.

