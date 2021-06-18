ONLINE: Sarah Greer
The DIG Jazz series is presented by the Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The North Street Cabaret. You can view the livestreams on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab
press release: Sarah Greer bio:
As a Twin Cities-based improvisational vocalist, I have “invented” music on local and international stages. I love performing with other artists, singers and instrumentalists. I work primarily on multi-disciplinary projects that support spontaneity, community and co-creation. I have worked with choirs, composers, dancers, and visual and spoken word artists.
I perform regularly in the Twin Cities with a cappella ensemble the Give Get Sistet and jazz quintet BLU-7, as well as guest-ing with a variety of players in other projects and collaborations throughout Minnesota (Anthony Cox’s Riotus N and Jay Young’s Lyric Factory to name a few).
I have received two Artist Initiative Awards by the Minnesota State Arts Board and have a degree in vocal performance and a BSS which includes a concentration in music. I have studied vocal improvisation for over a decade with Rhiannon (a member of Bobby McFerrin’s Voicestra) and with singers from around the world.
I am passionate about every person’s right to sing and the power of singing to change the world.
Sponsors
Madison Music Collective
Arts + Literature Laboratory
John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation
Dane Arts
Wisconsin Arts Board
Madison Arts Commission
Janus Galleries
WORT-FM
Madison Pro Audio