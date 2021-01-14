ONLINE: Smart Salting for Property Managers
media release: THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS
Fortin Consulting RSVP HERE for this class.
Salt Wise Winter Salt Certification classes are open to public and private winter maintenance professionals and everyone involved in winter maintenance decision-making. The City of Madison, the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Milwaukee Riverkeepers, Rain to Rivers, Root-Pike WIN, and Waukesha County host trainings across the state.
Also:
Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.
MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective
Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz
TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart
Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital
WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water
Amy Barrilleaux, Public Information Officer, Madison Water Utility
Kevin Masarik, Groundwater Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension
THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet
Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier
FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions
Video montage of success stories from across the state.