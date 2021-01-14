ONLINE: Smart Salting for Property Managers

media release: THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

Salt Wise Winter Salt Certification classes are open to public and private winter maintenance professionals and everyone involved in winter maintenance decision-making. The City of Madison, the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, Milwaukee Riverkeepers, Rain to Rivers, Root-Pike WIN, and Waukesha County host trainings across the state.

Also:

Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.

MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective

Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz

TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital

WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water

Amy Barrilleaux, Public Information Officer, Madison Water Utility

Kevin Masarik, Groundwater Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension

THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet

Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier

FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions

Video montage of success stories from across the state.