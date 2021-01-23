ONLINE: The Evil Dead

media release: Join the Pabst on Saturday, January 23, at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST for a worldwide virtual viewing of the 1981 Sam Raimi classic, Evil Dead with live commentary throughout by Campbell himself. Watch the film with Campbell as he shares memories, stories, and anecdotes from the film, and for a few lucky viewers, Bruce will even answer questions from the chat.

VIP Tickets Available! *include Livestream + Video On Demand + a limited edition poster created just for this once in a lifetime event. Posters will be mailed directly to your address provided. *

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!