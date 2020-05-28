ONLINE: The Intersection of Our Lived and Learned Experience Through the Lens of "Belonging"

press release: The purpose of this workshop is to recognize and respect the impact of our Lived and Learned Experiences on our ability to fully embrace and respond to evolving workplace teams, service delivery, and community relationships. This holistic presentation is inclusive of the skill of Critical Thought and Crucial Conversation; Tools For Talking When The Stakes Are High. All participants will feel compelled to learn, invited to be courageous, and challenged to be humble as we explore the impact of our experiences on our ability to form truly authentic partnerships and relationships. The workshop is designed to assist in creating an inter-culturally inclusive work environment for all.

Founder of Kelly Leadership Group, LLC., Alonzo Kelly is the host of a dynamic live internet radio show ‘Leadership; The Way I See It’ that boasts over 10,000 weekly listeners. He has received countless awards for his leadership and service including the United Way Philanthropic Five Award, Central Region Young Professional of the Year by the National Urban League, and the TRIO Achievement Award.