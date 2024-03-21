media release: Join the IVE Team for School of Democracy's session on March 21 from 6:30-7:30 pm via Zoom for Online to Offline Organizing led by WISDOM's Digital Organizer Amanda Ali! You will learn about digital tactics to move people from online spaces to offline and encourage them to take action and engage with your organization.

Who is this training for?

Organizers, Faith Leaders, Executive Directors, Presidents, Board Members, Digital Organizers and any other person within WISDOM, its affiliates or partner organizations

Beginners passionate about organizing

Leaders with a commitment to protecting our democracy

People who have an interest in electoral politics

Anyone interested in strengthening their digital skills

Keep an eye out in your inbox for more information on our upcoming trainings on our website and social media @wisdomwisconsin on X, Facebook and Instagram or click the icons below.

For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.

-The WISDOM Training Team