ONLINE: Voter Q&A

media release: Join WUD Publications and Madison Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick for a discussion about voter registration and submitting ballots. We will also be taking questions from the campus community about any issues or concerns you've been having with getting registered. Get out and vote!

Get registered for the event here: http://tiny.cc/pubcomriseup

You can also find the link to this event on our social media platforms.

Please email publications_union@wisc.edu if you have any questions or concerns.

This event is part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's RiseUp Week (October 26th-30th) programming series. To find other events in this series leading up to Election Day 2020 please visit: http://union.wisc.edu/riseup