ONLINE: Harmonious Wail (single release)

press release: Harmonious Wail World Wide single release Party April 17, 7pm cst

We invite you to join us for our first time World Wide release party and concert to celebrate the release of our latest single "The Dance of the Cherry Trees" on Spotify and Apple iTunes.

The party starts at 7pm cst at https://harmoniouswail.com/on- line/ and continues on your own Spotify and/or iTunes playlist with the release of Cherry Trees.

It also celebrates the fact that we all have made it one more year around the sun.

Well Done Everyone! Here is the link to be sure you have pre-saved the track.

https://ffm.to/ thedanceofthecherrytrees

AND

