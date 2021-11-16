ONLINE: What's up Up North: An Overview of Current Research at Trout Lake Station

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Lunchtime Lecture. Gretchen Gerrish, director of the Trout Lake Station, Center for Limnology, UW–Madison. ‘What’s up’ Up North: An Overview of Current Research at Trout Lake Station. UW Trout Lake Station is in the Northwoods near Boulder Junction, WI and has hosted research on Wisconsin lakes and adjacent landscapes since 1925, with continuous monitoring of 7 regional lakes since 1981. The talk will provide an overview of current and upcoming research framed within the long-term data and perspectives provided at the almost 100-year-old station. Fee: $10. Registration information for this virtual lecture is available at https://foamadison.org