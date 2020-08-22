ONLINE: Wilder Deitz

https://www.facebook.com/events/608542793424221/

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YoutTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Wilder Deitz grew up performing alongside his singer-songwriter dad, Ritt Deitz. He went on to study creative music with Richard Davis while at the University of Wisconsin, and as an adult has had his music featured on television, the radio, and in concert venues throughout the Midwest. He is the founder and creative director of the forthcoming Wilder Deitz School for Creative Music.

For this live stream concert Wilder will offer a rare solo performance, playing jazz, classical, and folk styles on piano.

Support the musicians! Support the crew! Support the venue!

GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Thank you for your continued support of live music!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/