Wilson/Broom Street Reconstruction

media release: The city plans to reconstruct and replace utilities on portions of W. Wilson St. and S. Broom St. in 2023.

A test of a possible new lane configuration on Broom was completed in the summer of 2019, which involved having one northbound thru lane on Broom at Wilson St. and one right-turn only lane for vehicles to turn right on to eastbound Wilson St. This test was successful and was used as part of the corridor study recommendations for Wilson St. These recommendations include a two-way cycle track on the south side of Wilson St., along with a 10 ft. wide sidewalk on Broom between John Nolen and Wilson, and a separate two-way cycle track on Broom between Doty and Main.

The scope of this project on the 300 block of W. Wilson St. & on S. Broom St. includes replacement of the street infrastructure (curb, pavement, sidewalk, and driveway aprons) along with replacement of the sanitary sewer and laterals and replace of the water main. Storm sewer will be replaced as needed to properly drain the new street configuration. The project also includes replacement of the street lighting and installation of new pedestrian scale lighting. The traffic signals at the Wilson/Broom intersection and at Broom/Doty will also be replaced with the project, and the new signal at Wilson/Broom will include separate phases for eastbound and westbound Wilson St., which will help eliminate conflicts with eastbound thru traffic and westbound left turns on to Broom St. (heading towards JND).

With the project delay, additional funding has been provided to expand the scope of the project. Funding is being provided through the TIF district to underground the overhead utilities within the limits of the reconstruction project on W. Wilson and S. Broom St. Additionally, S. Henry St. will be resurfaced between W. Doty St. and W. Wilson St. Work will also be included to complete some of the other recommendations of the S. Basset St. and W. Wilson St. corridor plans, which includes extending the parking protected bike lane along S. Bassett St. from W. Main St. to W. Wilson St., and a new floating bus stop is proposed on S. Bassett St. just south of W. Doty St. Within these limits on S. Bassett St. (south of W. Main St.), the lane configuration will also be changed to a single travel lane with parking allowed on both sides of the street, as was recommended in the S. Bassett corridor study.

Based on the recommendations of the watershed study, a raised bike & pedestrian crossing is now proposed for along W. Wilson St. across the south side of the Hamilton & Henry intersection. To better connect this improvement, as part of the project it is also proposed that the two-way cycle track be extended up W. Wilson St. to the intersection with S. Carroll St.

Wilson/Broom Proposed Plans pdf

Project Limits

Reconstruction Project Limits: W. Wilson St. between S. Broom St. & S. Henry St.; S. Broom St. between John Nolen Dr. & W. Doty St.

Resurfacing Limits: S. Henry St. between W. Doty St. & W. Wilson St.

Expanded Bike Facilities: S. Broom St. between W. Doty St. & W. Main St.; S. Bassett St. between W. Main St. & W. Wilson St.; W. Wilson St. between S. Hamilton St. & S. Carroll St.

Floating Bus Stops (boarding islands): S. Broom St. north of W. Doty St.; S. Bassett St. south of W. Doty St.

Construction on this project is now planned for the spring of 2023.