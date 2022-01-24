ONLINE: Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChExOSekqfegfFicF7l6RXg

media release: Register here to receive an email reminder with the direct YouTube livestream links, of area experts diving into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems.

MONDAY -  The Environmental Toll of Salt and Deicers: Speakers: Bayley Wilmoth and Katie Cassidy

TUESDAY - We're Salting our Drinking Water: Speaker: Ken Bradbury

WEDNESDAY - Water Softener Salt Goes Where? Speaker: Kathy Lake

THURSDAY - Let's Teach about Salt: Speakers: Lexi Passante and Kevin Anderson

FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Efforts across Wisconsin: Panel Discussion: Emil Juni (DOT), Cory Tietz (City of Eau  Claire), Matt Maier (Envirosealers), and Katie Rademacher (Milwaukee Riverkeeper)

