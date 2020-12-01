ONLINE: Wisconsin Singers

media release: MSC & Wisconsin Singers Invite You to Celebrate “Giving Tuesday”! Join us Tuesday, December 1, at 1pm for a FREE virtual performance. Giving Tuesday is always the Tuesday after Black Friday, and it celebrates the spirit of giving back to the community during the holiday season. This year Madison Senior Center is fortunate to partner with the UW-Madison Wisconsin Singers to thank you for your support throughout the year. During this pandemic, we continue to virtually offer quality programs, services and volunteer opportunities; and your generous donations make it possible. Visit www.madisonseniorcenter. org to give online now. This performance was professionally recorded before an early closing of the Singers 19-20 Spring tour in mid-March.

Wisconsin Singers has been touring the country since 1967 as the University of Wisconsin’s Official Ambassadors of Goodwill. Featuring the University’s top talents, Wisconsin Singers entertains more than 50,000 audience members across all ages each year with stellar vocals, stunning choreography and spectacular big band sound. For their 52nd season, they produced Hold On To Your Dreams, a show with features from West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Queen, and Hall & Oates (plus much more)!

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 1:00pm

RSVP: Go to https://cityofmadison.zoom. us/meeting/register/ tJMlde2rqj4uG9S7OeqBKlUQ2TjssK VCjJuv