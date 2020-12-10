ONLINE: Working for All: Health

media release: Join us for the final installment of our Working for All Webinar series focused on health in Dane County. We will discuss our community’s current needs regarding access to healthcare, including mental health. With ongoing racial disparities and the pandemic, these needs are greater than ever before. But together, we can build a healthier, more equitable Dane County for all.

Our panelists will include Jesi Wang, CEO of Metastar, Inc. and Chair of the Health Community Solutions Team, Nelsie Stern, Program Manager for CBITS at Journey Mental Health and moderater, Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County.

