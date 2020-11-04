ONLINE: Wreck of the S.S. Wisconsin

press release: Register online for this free webinar presented by the State Historic Preservation Office. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

On the evening of October 29, 1929, just days after the loss of the car ferry Milwaukee, the Goodrich steamer Wisconsin foundered in a northeasterly gale. While off Kenosha, the ship's cargo of iron castings, automobiles, and a large quantity of boxed freight shifted. The pumps failed to handle the incoming water and the Wisconsin was in serious trouble. Being close to Kenosha, the tug Search was able to come to her assistance along with two Coast Guard vessels and a local fishing boat. The tug took off a portion of the crew and all of passengers aboard. The captain and some of the crew stayed on board and waited for the Wisconsin's running mate, the Illinois, to tow her to the port of Kenosha. The Illinois left Milwaukee right away but reached the Wisconsin too late. The ship sank in 135 ft of water, taking nine crew members with her.

In 2006, Wisconsin Historical Society completed the first comprehensive archaeological survey of the SS Wisconsin, which resulted in the nomination of the shipwreck to the National Register of Historic Places. Society archaeologists revisited the site in 2015 to conduct a degradation study. Here the history of this fabled ship and learn what the Society’s dive team found on the wreck site during both projects.