RSVP for Only Leaves Should Fall

press release: The public is invited to attend “Only Leaves Should Fall,” an annual falls prevention event on Tuesday, September 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on 4619 Jenewein Road in Fitchburg. The Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force and Boys and Girls Club of Dane County are hosting the free event to give participants community resources and information about how to best prevent falls.

At "Only Leaves Should Fall,” guests will learn about local falls-prevention programs and classes. Screenings and reviews for blood pressure, cognitive function, medication, balance, home safety, and urinary incontinence will be offered. Attendees may also participate in Tai Chi, Chicago Steppin’, and Stepping On program demonstrations. Lunch will be provided and transportation can be made available upon request. Those interested in attending are asked to call Safe Communities at 608-441-3060 by Tuesday, September 12 to register for the event.

Falls are Dane County’s No. 1 cause of injury-related hospitalization. Falls among adults 65 years and older are a leading cause of injury-death and non-fatal injuries. 40% of those who fall and break a hip end their lives in a nursing home, and an additional 30% temporarily lose their independence. Wisconsin’s death rate due to falls among older adults is more than twice the national average, and Wisconsin is ranked No. 1 as having the highest death rate from falls in the nation. The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging, and efforts from the Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force and partners are helping to alleviate the prevalence of falls among older adults in our community.

The Dane County Area Agency on Aging’s Leck Grant Fund, United Way of Dane County, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, and Bader Philanthropies are helping to support this event.