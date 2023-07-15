Only Socialism Can Prevent Wildfires

International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.

media release: In Madison, we're seeing the effects of climate change first hand with more extreme heat and cold, and now wildfire smoke. Whatever the individual causes, climate change is making natural disasters more frequent and more devastating. Although natural disasters are inevitable, their impacts are not and there are well-known techniques to manage forests, prevent floods, and build houses to withstand things like hurricanes and earthquakes. Despite this level of science and technology, the anarchy of the free market prevents us from taking these basic life saving measures. Join us to discuss the causes of inaction and what a workers' government with a socialist program could do to put an end to climate change and protect people in the short term. .