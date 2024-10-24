Only the River Flows (He Bian de Cuo Wu)

media release: China | 2023 | DCP | 101 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Wei Shujun

Cast: Zhu Liyong, Chloe Mayaan, Hou Tianlai

In rural China in the 1990s, a woman’s body washes ashore on a riverbank. Setting up shop in an abandoned cinema, the chief of police begins an investigation that only grows more mysterious with each suspect, clue—and additional body. Drenched in thick neo noir atmosphere and shot on tactile 16mm, this enveloping procedural justly earned comparisons to Bong Joon-ho’s classic Memories of Murder, and became one of China’s highest grossing independent films.

