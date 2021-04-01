ONLINE: Only the Silly Songs

media release: From sweaty pies to little dresses to cheese curds, booyah, and beer, Northern Sky knows how to have fun. This April Fool’s Day, Northern Sky will get into the spirit of the season with Only the Silly Songs, a collection of the goofiest, most belly-laugh-inducing songs and scenes from the Northern Sky archive. This one’s for the kids—and Northern Sky has always believed that we’re all kids at heart.

Tickets are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky’s entire winter season) is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

Northern Sky is presenting a variety of virtual winter shows. Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.

Northern Sky’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.