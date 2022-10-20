Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle

media release: France, Japan | 2021 | DCP | 165 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Arthur Harari; Cast: Yûya Endô, Kanji Tsuda, Yûya Matsuura

A war saga that unfolds almost entirely in peacetime, this captivating epic brings the legendary true story of Japanese Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda to vivid life. Late in WWII, Onoda was sent on a secret mission in a remote Philippines jungle—refusing to believe the war ever ended, he lived there for nearly 30 years, while the world moved on. Onoda’s fascinating time in the jungle was recently the subject of Werner Herzog’s bestselling first novel, The Twilight World.

PREMIERES: The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the UW Cinematheque's new Thursday-night Premieres series.