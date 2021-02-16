ONLINE: The O'odham Nation, a People Between Borders: The New Immigration Policies and Indigenous Territory

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: The O’odham Nation (called Pueblo Papago in Mexico) Nation has inhabited lands in Arizona as well as in the Mexican state of Sinaloa and, because of its condition of its territory being divided by the two Countries’ frontier, is a separated people in the same way that almost every native people was divided due to the new frontiers imposed by Conquest and the Colony. Its situation is getting more difficult as a result of the new migration policies of the USA in their effort to stop migrants coming to its territory, among them the building of the wall and the separation of families. This action is affecting the integrity and sovereignty of the O’odham Nation who has already been victim to diverse abuses throughout its history. The lecture will discuss what this territory means to the O’odham Nation, and which elements of their reality are promoting their social movement.

About the presenter: Lucila Polo has participated in publications as author and editor on political violence, autonomy, territory, and rights of indigenous peoples, She she has taught at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and worked as a human rights educator and activist in Chiapas, Mexico. She was advisor and deputy director of studies at the National Council to Prevent Discrimination and worked as an analyst and researcher at the Human Rights Commission of the Federal District. She holds a PhD in Latin American Studies from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and a BA in Sociology, and an MA in Latin America Studies from UW-Madison. In addition, she possesses a BA in history and an MA in Latin American studies from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She is currently an Honorary Fellow at UW-Madison.

