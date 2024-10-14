media release: Monkey Business Institute's Level 5 class presents the FIRST of their THREE class shows: "Oops! All Neils!"!

For the first time ever, these veteran students have designed their own show from top to bottom and are ready to perform for you!

Featuring: Noah Abrahamson, Erica Christensen, James DeBano, Daniel Gerdes, Laura Hewitt, Indiana Jancich, Shauna Jungdahl, Brian LaCarrubba, Maximillian Olmsted, Neil Priewe, Benjamin Rush, Stephanie Wright

The silliness starts at 7:30pm at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center (Yahara Room). Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the door.

Many of our performance areas are small spaces with little air circulation. If you have any COVID or flu symptoms, or test positive, please stay home to keep others safe. Just notify us of the situation, and we’ll be happy to refund you the tickets.

Contact info@monkeybusinessinstitute. com for any questions.