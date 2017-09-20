RSVP for Op-Ed Writing

press release:

Since 1993, The Progressive Media Project has worked tirelessly to amplify underrepresented voices in mainstream media to end discrimination, advance social justice, and democratize perspectives on current events locally, statewide, and nationally.

By participating in our workshop, you will:

Learn how to effectively communicate your ideas as an op-ed writer;

Receive editorial and op-ed placement support from The Progressive magazine’s editorial team;

Understand how to use social media to get your published op-ed in front of a larger audience.

9:00 AM, ends 4:30 PM, Thursday, September 21, Goodman Community Center- Merrill Lynch Room, 149 Waubesa St.

FREE

RSVP deadline- Wednesday, September 20 *Please note, workshop is free, but registration is required, and is limited to the first 25

Contact: jess@progressive.org. 608-254-4626