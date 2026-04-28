media release: Presented by Midwest Mix-Up & The Congregation

OPAL IN SKY: Coming Back To America Tour

Opal in Sky are twin brothers who share a deep passion for music and its limitless possibilities. These brothers are on a mission to write music that inspires, motivates, and encourages those who may be feeling lost. From a young age, music has been an integral part of their lives. They grew up listening to a wide variety of genres and styles, and this diversity is reflected in their own musical creations. They draw inspiration from all around them - from the people they meet, the places they visit, and the emotions they experience. Their music is a reflection of their shared values and beliefs. They believe that music has the power to heal, uplift, and bring people together. They are committed to creating music that is both meaningful and enjoyable.