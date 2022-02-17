OPEN 2022 Kick-off
to
Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: This is a free event for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Join us for appetizers, music, and networking and hear about what we have planned in 2022. If you are not a member yet, you will have the opportunity to sign up at the event OR JOIN HERE.
Additionally, members will receive 1 free drink ticket. All guests MUST provide proof of vaccination to be admitted to the event.
Info
Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Careers & Business, LGBT