OPEN 2022 Kick-off

Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: This is a free event for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. Join us for appetizers, music, and networking and hear about what we have planned in 2022. If you are not a member yet, you will have the opportunity to sign up at the event OR JOIN HERE.

Additionally, members will receive 1 free drink ticket. All guests MUST provide proof of vaccination to be admitted to the event.

Careers & Business, LGBT
608-561-3849
