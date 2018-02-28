RSVP for OPEN Annual Dinner

press release:

9TH OPEN ANNUAL DINNER

Friday, March 9

at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

5:30-9:00pm

Our Keynote Speaker is Madison Gas and Electric Company Director-Residential & Community Services and local activist Joann Kelley. Madison’s very own comedian, actor, and writer Dina Nina Martinez will emcee with music provided by DJ Nick Nice. We will also honor the 2018 OPEN Community Grant Recipient.

Joann Kelley is a change-maker, and longtime civil/human rights, racial- and environmental-justice, and gender nonconforming activist. If you count devising reasons to wear “boy’s clothes” in the 1950’s then it has been over 50 years of activism! She is best known for LBGTQ family rights advocacy, anti-racism work and building multi-racial coalitions, and bringing innovation to organizations and institutions. She and her spouse, Sunshine Jones, have been together for 41 years and were among the first lesbian-headed families in Madison to have a child that was born and raised in the context of a same-sex relationship. As Director of Residential and Community Services and member of the Senior Leadership Team at Madison Gas and Electric she has been instrumental in launching key initiatives and innovations including domestic partnership benefits, corporate diversity and inclusion initiatives, community partnerships and engagement, the Community Energy Conversations and Workshop, translation and cultural responsive and relevant materials, representation of diversity in photos for educational publications, and building a diverse work team.

Tentative Schedule of events:

Networking 5:30-6:30

Dinner: 6:30-7:00

Program: 7:00-8:00

Networking/Music: 8:00-9

After Dinner Sponsor-Shamrock: 8:30-late

Cost: Member-$65 l Non-member-$100

Dinner includes a choice of either Chicken Marsala or Vegetable Strudel. Please specify Dietary Restrictions. Registration Deadline: February 28.