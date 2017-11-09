OPEN Annual Membership Appreciation Party

press release: Let us say THANKS and learn about different ways of giving to our community!

Thursday, November 9 from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Plan B - 924 Williamson Street

Cost: Members: Free | Non-members: $15

Registration preferred by: November 3, 2017

November is the time to reflect and appreciate all the good that has happened over the year and also remember to give and support your community.

Join OPEN as we say “thanks” to you, our members, at our annual Member Appreciation Party. Celebrate with us at Plan B for a free beer/cocktail and hors d'oeuvres as well as some free goodies and let us THANK YOU for being a member.

We’ll also have several local LGBTQ+ nonprofits present to share information on their volunteer opportunities, how you may support these organizations financially, and to request items that they may need you to donate.

Come accept our THANKS and GIVE at our Member Appreciation Party!