Open Art Studio

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes youth ages 5-19 to explore their creativity through self-guided art making and writing (using our supplies and library!). Guided and run by a local artist, students can chose to follow their own prompts or dive into their own art pieces.  Participants must be 5 to 19 when the program starts. This is a free program, but donations are welcome.  

Every Monday, 2:30-4pm, October 8 - December 17.  

608-556-7415
