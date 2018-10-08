Open Art Studio

press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes youth ages 5-19 to explore their creativity through self-guided art making and writing (using our supplies and library!). Guided and run by a local artist, students can chose to follow their own prompts or dive into their own art pieces. Participants must be 5 to 19 when the program starts. This is a free program, but donations are welcome.

Every Monday, 2:30-4pm, October 8 - December 17.