RSVP for OPEN at Forward FC

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: When: Tuesday, August 10, 5:30-9:00pm, Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St

Come network with OPEN and support Forward, Madison's professional soccer team!  

The game starts at 7:00 p.m.; gates open at 5:30pm so come early to socialize.  Your ticket price includes unlimited food, unlimited Pepsi products, and 3 crafts beers or wine.

Registration closes August 6, 2021 but don't wait because space is limited!  Tickets will be e-mailed to each ticketholder by Fortune prior to the event.   

Members: $25 | Non-members: $45

Networking - 5:30 pm; Game starts - 7:00 pm 

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct

Questions regarding COVID-19 protocols at the stadium can be found: https://www.forwardmadisonfc.com/covid19plan

