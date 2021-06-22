RSVP for OPEN at the Mallards

press release: Come celebrate Pride Month with the Madison Mallards! We're back in the duck blind Tuesday, June 29, 2021 as the Madison Mallards take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Various local LGBTQ+ organizations will be highlighted and supported at the stadium during the game. As part of your ticket you will also be able pick up a Madison Mallards Pride Hat on game day. (Hats normally retail for $30).

The game starts at 6:35pm; gates open at 5:30pm so come early to socialize. Your ticket price includes unlimited ballpark food, soda and/or alcoholic drinks (be sure to select the appropriate ticket price if you would like alcohol) through the 7th inning.

Registration closes June 22, 2021 but don't wait because space is limited! Tickets will be e-mailed to each ticketholder by the Mallards and hats can be picked at the fan service booth behind home plate on game day. Tickets will have code to get the hat. $55 non-members ($50/no alcohol) or $25/$20 for members.

Questions regarding COVID-19 protocols at the stadium can be found at: https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/covid-19-protocols/

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.