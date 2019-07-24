OPEN Cruise On Lake Monona

press release: Join us Wednesday, July 24, from 6:30pm-8:30pm on the Pontoon Porch ! We will have an array of appetizers, wine, beer, and NA beverages for all to enjoy. Come mix and mingle with other OPEN Members. We also encourage non members to sign up and partake in the fun. There will be plenty of food, beverages, and sun to go around.

Please arrive at 6:00pm so we can launch at 6:30pm

Parking is available in the Monona Terrace parking ramp

Members are $25 and Non members are $35