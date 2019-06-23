press release: Join Open Doors for Refugees for the Fourth Annual Building Community Together Picnic. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. Utensils, bread, and drinks will be provided along with additional food from area restaurants and grocery stores. Entertainment will start at 12:30 and food will be served at 1:00. This event is free and open to the public and hosted by ODFR.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Willy Street Coop, Ian’s Pizza, Kin-Kin Coffee, Glass Nickel Pizza, Festival Foods, Kessenich’s, Trader Joe’s, Mad Shawarma, Madison Sourdough

The Open Doors for Refugees community picnic is our annual gathering for newly arrived refugee families and community members that support resettlement and immigration efforts in the Madison area. The picnic has now become a flagship event for Open Doors for Refugees with 250-400 attendees annually. We have musical and performance entertainment, savory foods and activities for kids and families throughout the day. One of the highlights of the day is the opportunity for community members to meet the recently resettled families, share stories and learn commonalities we share and celebrate and appreciate our differences. Often, we find that we share more similarities than differences despite our life circumstances and how we got there.

One of the greatest message we can share with Madison, at this time is that refugee resettlement is a reciprocal arrangement in our community - it thereby increases the richness and cultural diversity in our community. Allowing our community to come together and be engaged, in tune, and involved is one of the greatest opportunities we have to come together at this time. This is an chance for all to do something positive in otherwise difficult times politically and internationally.