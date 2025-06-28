Open Farmhouse Tours

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: We’re excited to welcome you into our historic farmhouse for a series of summer tours! Join us to explore the rich history of the Schumacher family and the inside of the historic farmhouse.

Summer 2025 dates: June 28th, July 26th, and August 16th from 1-3 pm

Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to guide you through the space and share stories from the past. No registration needed — just drop in! These tours are family-friendly and completely free, though donations are gratefully accepted.

608-849-4559
