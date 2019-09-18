press release: Breese Stevens Field will be hosting open field use on Wednesday, September 18, from 4-8pm and Thursday, October 3, from 4-8pm. Please feel free to come inside with soccer balls, footballs, frisbees, etc, and enjoy the field!

Please leave at home:

Any alcohol

Glass bottles

Pets

Any sporting equipment you would have to stake into the turf (no staking allowed)

(Please be courteous to other neighbors using the field, this is not the time to organize a full size pick up soccer or football tournament, let others enjoy the field as well!)