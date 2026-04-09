Open House Tenant Assembly

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Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: All renters welcome! We will use this time to decide together what comes next for the tenant movement in Madison.

There will be small group workshops on neighborhood organizing and group strategy conversations.

Share urgent concerns in an open tenant forum and hear real stories from people who have won by organizing with others in their buildings.

Food and childcare provided.

Organized by Madison Tenant Power.

RSVP: https://bit.ly/open-house-assembly

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Home & Garden, Politics & Activism, Public Meetings, Volunteer
608-218-4432
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