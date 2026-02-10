Every other Monday | 7:00–10:00 PM, COPA – 2841 Index Rd., Fitchburg

House Band: 7:00 PM

Open Jam: 7:30 PM

Open to all ages and experience levels, Monday Night Open Jam begins with the COPA House Band, followed by an open jam where audience members are invited to take the stage.

Designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection, this welcoming night is perfect for seasoned musicians, first-time performers, and music lovers alike. Bring your instrument or use one of ours, grab a friend, and jump in.

Bring the family! While the jam is happening, Git Gud Lounge down the hall will host a family-friendly space with games and activities for kids. Let them play and create while you make music.

Suggested donation: $10 Lounge Entry: $5

Free parking available

Backline provided (bring guitar, cable, sticks, didgeridoo)

Come as you are. Share a song. Be part of the music.