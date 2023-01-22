Open Jam

to

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release: If you play or sing your more than welcome to hop on our stage and show your talents! All instruments & walk-ins are welcome. No entry charge.

Info

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
Music
608-291-2422
to
Google Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-01-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-01-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-01-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Jam - 2023-01-22 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Jam - 2023-02-26 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-03-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-03-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-03-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Jam - 2023-03-26 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-04-23 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-04-23 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-04-23 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Jam - 2023-04-23 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-05-28 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-05-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Jam - 2023-05-28 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Jam - 2023-05-28 12:00:00 ical