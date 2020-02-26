Open Jam with 608Trayce, Crypt Orchid, President Long Boi, Dusty Limbs Studio, santomata

press release: Get ready for another Madison Music Experience!!

MMX aims to curate community centered musical events, with the idea of bringing artists together to network and build connection.

MMX is providing Artist Services at this event, some include: booking, promotion, professional photos & video!

This month MMX is proud to present:

Featured Music By:

Crypt Orchid

President Long Boi

Members of Earth To Clark

Featured Art:

Jon Talberg

Dusty Limbs Studio

santomata

Hosted By: 608Trayce (LilChief)

Open DJ Decks: zzisco (Rekordbox) just bring a flash drive!

**FREE RAFFLE** **$20 ARTIST GIVEAWAY**

Instruments provided for open jam: guitar, bass, drums, piano & 2 XDJ-1000 (Rekordbox).