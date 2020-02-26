Open Jam with 608Trayce, Crypt Orchid, President Long Boi, Dusty Limbs Studio, santomata
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Get ready for another Madison Music Experience!!
MMX aims to curate community centered musical events, with the idea of bringing artists together to network and build connection.
MMX is providing Artist Services at this event, some include: booking, promotion, professional photos & video!
This month MMX is proud to present:
Featured Music By:
Crypt Orchid
Members of Earth To Clark
Featured Art:
Jon Talberg
Hosted By: 608Trayce (LilChief)
Open DJ Decks: zzisco (Rekordbox) just bring a flash drive!
**FREE RAFFLE** **$20 ARTIST GIVEAWAY**
Instruments provided for open jam: guitar, bass, drums, piano & 2 XDJ-1000 (Rekordbox).