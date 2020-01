press release: Jan 29, 6:00pm - 10:30pm, at Cafe Coda **** $5 cover

MMX Presents: Open Jam Hosted By 608Trayce

Live art provided by Dusty Limbs Studio & Jon Talberg

6-7pm Open DJ Decks ft. zzisco

7-9pm Open Jam Hosted by 608Trayce (LilChief)

Bring your band or just come jam!

Featuring: eggpants, Wimbledon - Band, SableSheep

9pm - 608Trayce