press release: Not only does Open Mic at Bierock debut on Tuesday Aug. 6, it’s becoming Madison’s only All-Original Open Mic.

We don’t have anything against cover songs, in fact we love them. But we’re challenging musicians and creatives to perform their own works of art in what we hope becomes a local tradition.

Bierock will host its All-Original Open Mic on the first Tuesday of every month from 9:00 p.m. to midnight. Performers will want to come early to sign up. There will be 12 open spots, each 15 minutes long, or roughly three songs. Provided will be mics and sound. Musicians will want to bring their own instruments.