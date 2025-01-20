Open Mic with Franklyn

media release: The 3rd Monday of Every Month from 6 - 8 pm, beginning 1/20/25

On the third Monday of every month, Delta Beer Lab is inviting guests to BYOM: Bring Your Own Music! Delta's Music Open Mic is your opportunity to bring an instrument and your voice to the taproom. Try out some originals or cover a classic, and join in on the shared musical experience. Hosted by @franklyn_music_ , who may even grace the group with their own sonorous musical stylings!

Sign-up starts at 5:30 pm, with performances from 6-8 pm. Make sure to arrive early and secure your spot in the line-up!