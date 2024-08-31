Open Mic

Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Come join us for an open mic event as we join the worldwide event "Play Music on the Porch"

https://playmusicontheporchday.com/

This event is open to all who would like to make music on the Farley Center deck! Please bring your own chairs/blankets. Reyna Gonzalez/El Sabor De Puebla & Farley Center Farmer will have Mexican food, organic vegetables and flowers for purchase. Please bring cash.

This event is hosted by: Farley Center/Natural Path Sanctuary

www.farleycenter.org

www.naturalpathsanctuary.org

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)

www.swwap.org

Questions, please contact Tim White (SWWWP) at uncleyukon@gmail. com or programs@farleycenter.org

Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/events/1793334961181148/

Info

Music
608-845-8724
