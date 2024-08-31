Open Mic
to
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Come join us for an open mic event as we join the worldwide event "Play Music on the Porch"
This event is open to all who would like to make music on the Farley Center deck! Please bring your own chairs/blankets. Reyna Gonzalez/El Sabor De Puebla & Farley Center Farmer will have Mexican food, organic vegetables and flowers for purchase. Please bring cash.
This event is hosted by: Farley Center/Natural Path Sanctuary
Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)
Questions, please contact Tim White (SWWWP) at uncleyukon@gmail. com or programs@farleycenter.org