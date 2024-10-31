media release: *Sign up to perform will be available 12pm – 7pm on 10/31/24*

Get your freak on at our Halloween open mic! Costumes encouraged! Costume contest with crowd favorite vote, prize(s) TBD!

No reservations, walk up only.

Thursday, October 31 | Doors at 7:30 p.m. | Admission: $5 at door

How do I sign up to perform?

Sign up is available 12pm- 7pm on Thursday, 10/31/24 and is now ONLINE ONLY. Please note that signing up does not guarantee a spot on the show. We usually have around 40-50 comedians sign up every week with hopes of getting one of the 20 available spots.

When will I know if I’m performing?

List of performers is put out promptly at 8:30pm. This list is not posted online. You must be present to find out if you are performing.

How long is each set?

Sets are 3-5 minutes in length. Most sets are 3 minutes long.

Is there a 2 beverage minimum for the Open Mic?

Nope! The Mic is different from our regular weekly shows so there is no beverage minimum. We do still have full bar service!

Can I make a reservation to hold spots?

Unfortunately, no. All seats are first come first serve. We recommend arriving early to guarantee a spot in the showroom.

