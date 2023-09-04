Open Mic

to

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Kick off the school year during Terrace Takeover where you can be part of Madison's largest group paint event, Paintacular. There will also be free outdoor activities, including Open Mic, dining deals, and a Lakeside Cinema showing of Pitch Perfect 2 at sunset.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-262-7593
to
Google Calendar - Open Mic - 2023-09-04 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Open Mic - 2023-09-04 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Open Mic - 2023-09-04 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Open Mic - 2023-09-04 11:00:00 ical