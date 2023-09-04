Open Mic
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Kick off the school year during Terrace Takeover where you can be part of Madison's largest group paint event, Paintacular. There will also be free outdoor activities, including Open Mic, dining deals, and a Lakeside Cinema showing of Pitch Perfect 2 at sunset.
- 9:00 - 10:00 am Yoga on the Terrace
- 11 am - 2 pm
- Open Mic
- Meet Wisconsin Hoofers student members and engage in free outdoor activities
- Meet Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) student members
- Meet Outdoor UW and try their stand-up paddle board obstacle course
- Fake ID Info
- 3 pm - 5 pm Paintacular with Wheelhouse Studios
- 9 pm Lakeside Cinema: Pitch Perfect 2
Info
