media release: Kick off the school year during Terrace Takeover where you can be part of Madison's largest group paint event, Paintacular. There will also be free outdoor activities, including Open Mic, dining deals, and a Lakeside Cinema showing of Pitch Perfect 2 at sunset.

9:00 - 10:00 am Yoga on the Terrace

Yoga on the Terrace 11 am - 2 pm

Open Mic

Meet Wisconsin Hoofers student members and engage in free outdoor activities

Meet Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) student members

Meet Outdoor UW and try their stand-up paddle board obstacle course

Fake ID Info